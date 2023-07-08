All Sections
US ambassador addressed Ukrainians on the 500th day of the Russian invasion

European PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 13:50

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink addressed Ukrainians on Saturday on the occasion of 500 days since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: As the diplomat noted, during 500 days of an unprovoked full-scale invasion, Russia killed thousands of civilians, including more than 500 children, illegally deported thousands of people, and led to the emergence of millions of forced migrants.

Quote: "During these 500 days, the world is also amazed by the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people - your inspired leadership, skilled Armed Forces and emergency workers, tireless volunteers and ordinary people who make an extraordinary contribution to the cause," she emphasised.

Brink stressed that during the full-scale invasion, the US and its allies have united to support Ukraine and "will not weaken these efforts", contributing to the return of Ukrainian territories and the prosecution of war criminals.

Quote: "Despite Russia's constant efforts to destroy, we will be with you to help Ukraine recover. And I know, as you do, that Ukraine and freedom will win. Glory to Ukraine!" concluded the head of the US Embassy.

On Friday, the USA officially announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of US$800 million, which included, in particular, improved conventional dual-purpose munitions (DPICM) or cluster shells.

The White House previously explained that Ukraine has pledged to minimise the risk of using cluster munitions, and those that the US will provide carry much lower risks for civilians than those that Russia already uses on the battlefield.

