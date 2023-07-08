Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte: We agreed when the training of Ukrainians on the F-16s would begin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to Türkiye the day before, has held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, who had recently resigned.

Source: Zelenskyy wrote about this on Twitter, reports European Pravda.

Details: The head of state thanked the Dutch prime minister for the unchanging principled position of the Netherlands regarding the Russian invasion and for the House of Representatives of the Netherlands recognizing the Holodomor as a genocide.

Quote: "Defense cooperation was discussed, the dates for starting the training mission for Ukrainian F-16 pilots were set," Zelenskyy said.

Also, the president added, the parties coordinated positions on the eve of the Vilnius NATO summit, and also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

Rutte himself said that he discussed with Zelenskyy "new steps in the relationship between NATO and Ukraine", which should be agreed upon at the summit in Vilnius, as well as the development of events on the front.

Quote: "I assured him that the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine in any way it can," added the Dutch Prime Minister.

It was expected that by July, Ukraine's partners planned to approve the training program for Ukrainian pilots, engineers and technicians on F-16 fighters, the training itself would take place in a specially created centre in one of the European countries.

According to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, "one of the countries" promised Ukraine to start training Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets in June, but due to a scheduling error, this did not happen.

