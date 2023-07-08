All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canada also condemns US decision to provide cluster munitions

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 20:00

The Canadian government has reaffirmed its stance on banning the use of cluster munitions following the United States' decision to deliver them to Ukraine to aid in a counteroffensive against Russian defence lines.

Source: CTV News citing the Canadian government’s statement

Ottawa recalled that it is a signatory to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which more than 100 countries have ratified.

Advertisement:

"We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to putting an end to the effects cluster munitions have on civilians – particularly children," the statement reads.

"Canada is fully compliant with the Convention [on Cluster Munitions], and we take seriously our obligation under the Convention to encourage its universal adoption," the Canadian government emphasised.

Background: 

The White House previously explained that Ukraine has pledged to minimise the risk of using cluster munitions, and those that the US will provide carry much lower risks for civilians than those that Russia already uses on the battlefield.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: