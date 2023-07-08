All Sections
Canada also condemns US decision to provide cluster munitions

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 20:00

The Canadian government has reaffirmed its stance on banning the use of cluster munitions following the United States' decision to deliver them to Ukraine to aid in a counteroffensive against Russian defence lines.

Source: CTV News citing the Canadian government’s statement

Ottawa recalled that it is a signatory to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which more than 100 countries have ratified.

"We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to putting an end to the effects cluster munitions have on civilians – particularly children," the statement reads.

"Canada is fully compliant with the Convention [on Cluster Munitions], and we take seriously our obligation under the Convention to encourage its universal adoption," the Canadian government emphasised.

Background: 

The White House previously explained that Ukraine has pledged to minimise the risk of using cluster munitions, and those that the US will provide carry much lower risks for civilians than those that Russia already uses on the battlefield.

