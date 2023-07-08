All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The war cannot drag on for years – adviser to Ukrainian President's Office

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 July 2023, 21:39
The war cannot drag on for years – adviser to Ukrainian President's Office
Mykhailo Podoliak, photo Getty Images

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, believes that the war in Ukraine cannot drag on for years. 

Source: Podoliak in an interview with Meduza 

Quote: "This war cannot drag on for years – based on the resources of the parties, it is impossible. 

Advertisement:

Yes, resource opportunities are growing in Ukraine. It does not quickly receive certain components for conducting hostilities, but it will receive them at an accelerated pace because the military-industrial complexes of Ukraine and its partners are working more and more intensively. It's just that before the war, no one produced tens of thousands of projectiles a month – and now, the perception of the needs of the military industry is completely different [for Ukraine and its allies], and the necessary amount of weapons is being prepared.

At the same time, Russia's resources are gradually decreasing. War is very expensive. Practically everything that Russia had, it has already spent on the war. Buying some or other consumables somewhere to produce additional volumes of high-precision weapons and missiles means trying to find someone on the sanctioned market. Plus, it requires premium payments. Roughly speaking, here, you need to sell your product at a big discount and at the same time buy some spare parts for this or that production at a big premium. All this will affect the economic condition of the Russian Federation." 

Details: According to Podoliak, freezing the conflict is the best scenario for Russia since it cannot completely occupy the territory of Ukraine today. 

"But I don't see the potential for this war to turn into a frozen conflict. Because for Ukraine, this would mean the end of the existence of the state. If Russia gets caught up in this scenario, it will be able to carry out additional militarization and modernization of its army. We fully understand what this can lead to. And after 500 days of war, we are not stupid enough to deliberately go for it," he said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: