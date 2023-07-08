All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"It's time for them to be at home": Zelenskyy and commanders of Azovstal Defenders arrive in Lviv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 July 2023, 22:21
It's time for them to be at home: Zelenskyy and commanders of Azovstal Defenders arrive in Lviv

On Saturday evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lviv together with the commanders who defended Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, whom he brought back from Türkiye.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: Speaking in Lviv, Zelenskyy said that on the 500th day of the war, Ukraine brought back home its heroes – the commanders of the units that defended Mariupol and Azovstal.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today, on the 500th day of the war, we have brought home to Ukraine five of our heroes, heroes of Ukraine, commanders of the defence of Mariupol and Azovstal – Denys Prokopenko, Sviatoslav Palamar, Serhii Volynskyi, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha.

They fought for Ukraine, fought heroically, absolutely. They went through Russian captivity, then they were in Türkiye for more than 300 days. It's time for them to be at home."

More details: He personally thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish side for their help in freeing the Ukrainians.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian team that works so that Ukrainians can be brought home: Andrii Yermak, Kyrylo Budanov, Ihor Klymenko, Rustem Umerov, and the entire Security Service of Ukraine.

Background:

  • On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that military commanders who defended Azovstal Iron and Steel Works and then stayed in Türkiye after being released from Russian captivity as part of an exchange are returning to Ukraine.
  • Later, Zelenskyy’s office clarified that five commanders from Azovstal Iron and Steel Works were brought back to Ukraine on Saturday following negotiations with Türkiye.
  • Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman for the Russian dictator, accused Ukraine and Türkiye of violating the agreements after five commanders who defended Azovstal Steel Works were brought back to their homeland.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: