"It's time for them to be at home": Zelenskyy and commanders of Azovstal Defenders arrive in Lviv

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 July 2023, 22:21
It's time for them to be at home: Zelenskyy and commanders of Azovstal Defenders arrive in Lviv

On Saturday evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lviv together with the commanders who defended Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, whom he brought back from Türkiye.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: Speaking in Lviv, Zelenskyy said that on the 500th day of the war, Ukraine brought back home its heroes – the commanders of the units that defended Mariupol and Azovstal.

Quote: "Today, on the 500th day of the war, we have brought home to Ukraine five of our heroes, heroes of Ukraine, commanders of the defence of Mariupol and Azovstal – Denys Prokopenko, Sviatoslav Palamar, Serhii Volynskyi, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha.

They fought for Ukraine, fought heroically, absolutely. They went through Russian captivity, then they were in Türkiye for more than 300 days. It's time for them to be at home."

More details: He personally thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish side for their help in freeing the Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian team that works so that Ukrainians can be brought home: Andrii Yermak, Kyrylo Budanov, Ihor Klymenko, Rustem Umerov, and the entire Security Service of Ukraine.

Background:

  • On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that military commanders who defended Azovstal Iron and Steel Works and then stayed in Türkiye after being released from Russian captivity as part of an exchange are returning to Ukraine.
  • Later, Zelenskyy’s office clarified that five commanders from Azovstal Iron and Steel Works were brought back to Ukraine on Saturday following negotiations with Türkiye.
  • Dmitry Peskov, Spokesman for the Russian dictator, accused Ukraine and Türkiye of violating the agreements after five commanders who defended Azovstal Steel Works were brought back to their homeland.

