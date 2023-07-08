All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints new commander of the National Guard

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 July 2023, 22:37
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed combat officer Oleksii Pivnenko as Commander of the National Guard.

Source: Ukrinform, Zelenskyy in Lviv after returning from Türkiye together with the heroic commanders of the Defenders of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works.

Quote: "Among us now is the hero of Ukraine Oleksii Pivnenko, a powerful soldier of the National Guard, a combat officer who distinguished himself in the battles against the Russian invaders, in particular, in the fights for Bakhmut.

I have appointed Hero of Ukraine Oleksii Pivnenko as commander of the National Guard of Ukraine."

Details: The President wished the new commander of the National Guard the liberation of all Ukrainian land, the return of all Ukrainian people, as well as the desired victory.

In addition, the president presented the Ukrainian military with state awards.

Background: On 25 February 2022, Zelenskyy had appointed Yurii Lebed as commander of the National Guard.

