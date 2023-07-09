All Sections
Over 60% of Poles positively assess relations with Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 07:59
Over 60% of Poles positively assess relations with Ukraine
A total of 64% of Polish citizens assess relations with Ukraine positively, with this figure having increased more than two-fold in the last five years.

Source: Polish radio station Polskie Radio, with reference to a study by the Public Opinion Research Center (CBOS)

Details: While in 2018 this figure was 29%, this year it reached 64%, according to the sociologists’ report.

At the same time, only 4% of Polish residents rated relations between the two countries as poor.

CBOS stressed that the increase in the positive assessment of relations indicates a growing closeness between the two nations amid the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sociologists recalled that after the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation in 2014, there was also a significant increase in sympathy for Ukrainians from Polish society.

It is noted that positive ratings above average are most often observed among respondents aged 45 to 54 years, residents of large cities, people with higher levels of education, as well as respondents with a higher per capita income.

Earlier: Most Polish citizens believe that as the anniversary of the Volhynia (Volyn) massacre approaches, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy should make an official apology on behalf of the Ukrainian people for the crimes committed at that time. 

[The Volhynia (Volyn) massacre is a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations involving the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, subordinate to the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists under Stepan Bandera, and the Polish Krajowa Army, with the participation of Polish Schutzmannschaft battalions (auxiliary police of collaborators) presumably Soviet partisans, as well as Ukrainian and Polish civilians in 1943 during World War II in Volyn. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles. – ed.]

Advertisement: