We make gains on Bakhmut front, Russian forces trapped in certain spots – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has reported that the Ukrainian military is advancing on the Bakhmut front and posted a video of the soldiers' work.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Bakhmut front. We are making gains, the Defence Forces keep advancing, and the enemy is trapped in some places.

The video features the excellent work of the Pryvyd [Ghost] group of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade.

A sniper with the alias 'ALFA' is in action. He killed the enemy with one shot from 1,200 metres away."

Details: Syrskyi said that while the sniper was working, the group was being hunted by a Russian UAV, which was also shot down.

