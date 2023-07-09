All Sections
Ukrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

European PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 11:21
Ukrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk
Photo: Suspilne Lutsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda have met in Lutsk on Sunday, 9 July.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy and Duda visited the Cathedral Church of Saints Peter and Paul.

The visit of the presidents to Lutsk was not announced in advance.

The night before, the local city council reported that the streets of the Old Town, where the church is located, would be closed to traffic due to events commemorating the victims of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the Volhynia (Volyn) massacre.

Also attending the event were Metropolitan Epifanii of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Mykhailo of Lutsk and Volyn, and His Beatitude Sviatoslav, Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that this July, Ukraine and Poland would hold a series of joint events to commemorate the victims of the Volhynia (Volyn)  massacre.

On 7 July, Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Prime Minister, paid tribute to the victims of the Volhynia (Volyn) massacre in the abandoned village of Ostruvky in Volyn Oblast, northwestern Ukraine.

One of the most painful issues in the common history of Poland and Ukraine is the interpretation of the tragic events in Volyn during the Second World War when the Ukrainian Insurgent Army’s units committed massacres of Poles, now regarded in Poland as genocide.

Read also:  Volyn (Volhynia) 1943: The future in labyrinths of the past

Advertisement: