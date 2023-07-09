All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

European PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 11:21
Ukrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk
Photo: Suspilne Lutsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda have met in Lutsk on Sunday, 9 July.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy and Duda visited the Cathedral Church of Saints Peter and Paul.

The visit of the presidents to Lutsk was not announced in advance.

Advertisement:

The night before, the local city council reported that the streets of the Old Town, where the church is located, would be closed to traffic due to events commemorating the victims of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the Volhynia (Volyn) massacre.

Also attending the event were Metropolitan Epifanii of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Mykhailo of Lutsk and Volyn, and His Beatitude Sviatoslav, Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that this July, Ukraine and Poland would hold a series of joint events to commemorate the victims of the Volhynia (Volyn)  massacre.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

On 7 July, Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Prime Minister, paid tribute to the victims of the Volhynia (Volyn) massacre in the abandoned village of Ostruvky in Volyn Oblast, northwestern Ukraine.

One of the most painful issues in the common history of Poland and Ukraine is the interpretation of the tragic events in Volyn during the Second World War when the Ukrainian Insurgent Army’s units committed massacres of Poles, now regarded in Poland as genocide.

Read also:  Volyn (Volhynia) 1943: The future in labyrinths of the past

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: