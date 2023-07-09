All Sections
Russian puppet leader of Crimea claims cruise missile was downed near Kerch

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 July 2023, 12:26
KERCH ON THE MAP OF OCCUPIED TERRITORIES. DEEPSTATEMAP

The Russian-appointed puppet leader of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has said that air defence forces had shot down a cruise missile near Kerch.

Source: Aksyonov on Telegram

Details: Before his post, local Telegram channels reported about explosions in Kerch.

Quote from Aksyonov: "Air defence forces have shot down a cruise missile near Kerch. There are no casualties or damage.

I ask everyone to remain calm."

More details: There is no photo or video evidence at this time.

Propagandists reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been stopped in both directions.

The reason given is that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are supposedly "trying to attack a part of it near Kerch".

