French Foreign Minister: Objective of security guarantees for Ukraine very clear

Security guarantees for Ukraine that are being discussed by its Western partners include supplying Ukraine with defence equipment and strengthening its capabilities to ensure it can deter any new acts of aggression on its territory.

Source: Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, in an interview with RFI

Details: Colonna said that France wants the NATO summit in Vilnius to consolidate the Alliance’s long-term support for Ukraine and to concretise Ukraine’s prospects of joining NATO.

Advertisement:

"This is necessary if we want to respond to the times in which we live," she said.

Meanwhile, Paris is working with several partners to flesh out the security guarantees that they could offer Ukraine not instead, but in parallel with its NATO integration.

"These guarantees are still being discussed, but their objective is very clear: in the short term, to provide Ukraine with means of self-defence. In the longer term, to facilitate the strengthening of its capabilities in order to deter any new aggression," Colonna said.

She added that it appears quite reasonable to offer security guarantees to a country which is protecting Europe and serving as a guarantor of its safety.

Previously: In an interview with CNN, US President Joe Biden said that he discussed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the possibility of giving Ukraine security guarantees modelled after the ones given to Israel before Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

Zelenskyy has previously stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees not as an alternative to its NATO membership, but as a safeguard for the period before Ukraine accedes to the Alliance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!