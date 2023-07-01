All Sections
Zelenskyy: We need a signal that Ukraine will become a NATO member after war, that is what an invitation is for

European PravdaSaturday, 1 July 2023, 17:58
Zelenskyy: We need a signal that Ukraine will become a NATO member after war, that is what an invitation is for
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO BY PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he awaits a clear signal at the NATO summit in Vilnius that Ukraine will join the alliance after the war.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President, during a joint press conference with Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain.

Quote: "At the NATO summit in Vilnius, we need a very clear and obvious signal that Ukraine can and has a right to become an equal NATO member after the war. That is what an invitation is for," Zelenskyy stated. 

"It would be very and very important for us," he emphasised. 

He also emphasised that Ukraine really needs security guarantees – not as an alternative to membership, but while Ukraine is not a NATO member. 

Background:

  • As reported, Ukraine has formulated two specific expectations from the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius – regarding membership and security guarantees – and will insist on their approval until the last.
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands that Ukraine would be unable to join NATO while the war was ongoing, but sees no point in attending the NATO summit in Vilnius if Ukraine does not receive specific signals on when it can join the Alliance.
  • Gitanas Nausėda, the President of Lithuania, expects that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive at the NATO summit in Vilnius with the first lady and will be greatly surprised if it does not happen.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

