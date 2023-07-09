All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for dynamic frontline operations

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 17:31
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for dynamic frontline operations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video address in Lutsk on 9 July. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the soldiers involved in dynamic operations on the frontline.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The frontline, our active operations.

This week we have a lot to be grateful for to the soldiers from our 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade, and the paratroopers of the 80th [Air Assault Brigade]...Well done, warriors!

On the Tavriia front, the paratroopers from the 79th [Air Assault Brigade], the personnel from the 55th Zaporizhzhia Sich Separate Brigade, the 74th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion and the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade as always showed strength, courage, and precision…I want to thank you!

I would like to mention a warrior from the Zaporizhzhia Sich Brigade, Major Volodymyr Honcharov. Thank you Volodymyr! Sailor Serhii Komar from the 35th Separate Marine Brigade – thank you, Serhii! Soldier Oleksii Labenets, a rifleman from the 15th Transport Aviation Brigade’s security battalion. Thank you, Oleksii! Artillerymen from the 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade, Major Anton Cherevko and Senior Lieutenant Vasyl Abramiv. Thank you, guys!"

