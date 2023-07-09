All Sections
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 18:59
The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts; they defend reconquered areas and carry out counterbattery measures.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 9 July

Details: During the day, the Russians inflicted 27 air strikes and 37 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. There are dead and wounded among the civilians; residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The Russian units focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, heavy battles continue. During the day, there were 27 combat clashes.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation didn't change significantly. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were recorded.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, during the day, the occupying forces carried out attacks from mortars and artillery, targeting 10 settlements. In particular, amongst them were Vyntorivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubyne in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Veterynarne and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers  hold their defence steadfastly. The Russians landed air strikes in the areas of Kolodiazne and Kyslivka, Kharkov Oblat. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Dvorichne, Kupiansk and Kyslivka were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks of the Russians.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted assault actions and tried to oust Ukrainian troops from their positions in the area west of Sprine, Donetsk Oblast, but had no success. They also delivered air strikes in the areas of Novosadova, Ivanivka, Serebrianka forest and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were subjected to artillery shelling, in particular Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Torske, Spirne, Berestove, Vesele in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, under the dense fire of Russian aircraft and artillery, Ukraine’s forces successfully repelled attacks near the village of Dubovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians inflicted air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Pivnichne. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery shelling, including Markove, Bohdanivka, Khromove and Ivanivske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian troops continue to deter the offensive of Russian troops near the city of Avdiivka. Meanwhile, the Russians shelled more than 10 settlements, in particular, Novokalynove, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the area of the city of Marinka while being subjected to artillery attacks. The Russians launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. They shelled more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Yelyzavetivka and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. They attacked more than 10 settlements, in particular, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians focus their main efforts on preventing further advancement of Ukrainian troops. They inflicted air strikes in the areas of Rivnopil and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. They carried out artillery shelling of more than 20 settlements, including Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts,  defending reconquered areas, and carrying out counterbattery measures.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted one cluster of Russian personnel.   

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two artillery systems in combat positions and two electronic warfare stations of the Russian invaders.

