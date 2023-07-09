Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor

A loud explosion was heard in the northern part of Melitopol, and the Russian base in the village of Zarichne was previously damaged.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol on Telegram

Quote: "Melitopol residents report the sound of a powerful explosion in the city's north.

According to preliminary information, something happened in the hangar of the village of Zariche, which was turned into a Russian base. We are clarifying the details."

Details: Subsequently, Fedorov posted a photo with the caption: "It's great to watch Ruscists burn."

