Zelenskyy confident Wagnerites will not attack from Belarus

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 23:02
Zelenskyy confident Wagnerites will not attack from Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that the mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) will not attack Ukraine from Belarus.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News

Details: ABC News notes that the interview with Zelenskyy was recorded amid speculation that Belarus could become a springboard for a new attack from the northern border of Ukraine after the mercenaries of Wagner PMC were offered to withdraw to this country after the rebellion.

But Zelenskyy said he was confident that Wagner's troops would not attack from the north.

He also believes that when the leader of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched an unsuccessful rebellion in Russia, he was motivated by an attempt to improve his domestic position inside the country.

Quote: "That's what I think, based on the intelligence [data] ... he has become a political figure. And this, in my view, must have been his primary objective. Why did he stop? Well, I don't know for sure," the president said.

Zelenskyy has said that Prigozhin's uprising revealed the weakness of Putin's leadership.

"There is a signal that there might be another mutiny in Russia, a revolution. Moreover, there are many people who might support such a mutiny," he concluded.

