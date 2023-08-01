Explosions rock Kharkiv
Russian occupiers attack the city of Kharkiv with drones on the night of 1 August; explosions are heard in the city.
Source: Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, on Telegram; Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram
Quote from Terekhov: "The Russians are attacking Kharkiv with drones. There are explosions in the Shevchenkivsky district. There are already three of them."
Details: Information about the attack by the Russians was also confirmed by the head of the Oblast Military Administration.
"The occupiers are hitting [the oblast]. Attention, residents of the city of Kharkiv and the Oblast, stay in shelters," Syniehubov posted on social media.
