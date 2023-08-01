All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shahed drones attack Kharkiv, wounding man

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 02:27
Shahed drones attack Kharkiv, wounding man
SHAHED-136 KAMIKAZE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Two strikes have been recorded as a result of a Russian Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv, wounding one man.

Source: Suspilne, referring to Volodymyr Tymoshko, Chief of Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: Tymoshko said preliminary reports indicated that Russia attacked Kharkiv with Shahed UAVs, using about six to seven drones.

"At least two hits were recorded: one at a vocational school building, and the second in the city’s central part. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no people in the vocational school, and one man was wounded in Kharkiv city centre," Suspilne reported, referring to Tymoshko.

Tymoshko noted there were no military facilities or clusters of servicemen in the strike areas.

Suspilne said about half of the three-storey vocational school building was destroyed, where two floors of the central building have collapsed.

Background: Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv and the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian invaders attacked the city with kamikaze drones on the night of 31 July-1 August, resulting in a fire and destroying two floors of a student accommodation building. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!  

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: