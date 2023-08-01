Shahed drones attack Kharkiv, wounding man

Two strikes have been recorded as a result of a Russian Shahed drone attack on Kharkiv, wounding one man.

Source: Suspilne, referring to Volodymyr Tymoshko, Chief of Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: Tymoshko said preliminary reports indicated that Russia attacked Kharkiv with Shahed UAVs, using about six to seven drones.

"At least two hits were recorded: one at a vocational school building, and the second in the city’s central part. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no people in the vocational school, and one man was wounded in Kharkiv city centre," Suspilne reported, referring to Tymoshko.

Tymoshko noted there were no military facilities or clusters of servicemen in the strike areas.

Suspilne said about half of the three-storey vocational school building was destroyed, where two floors of the central building have collapsed.

Background: Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv and the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian invaders attacked the city with kamikaze drones on the night of 31 July-1 August, resulting in a fire and destroying two floors of a student accommodation building.

