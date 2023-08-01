All Sections
US calls on Russia to bring deported children back to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 03:09
US calls on Russia to bring deported children back to Ukraine
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The US Department of State has called on the Russian Federation to cease the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories and to bring the deported ones back home.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson

Quote: "One of the worst incidents we have seen in this war is the deportation of Ukrainian civilians to Russia, including civilians who have been forcibly separated from their families… 

We call, as we have before, for Russia to stop those abusive actions and return Ukraine’s children."

Details: Miller emphasised that deportation of children was one of the key factors in determining the US government’s position regarding the Russian Federation's crimes against humanity.

Background: Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague, has reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russians have deported more than 700,000 Ukrainian children to Russia. 

