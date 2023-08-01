All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian army has several problems in Ukraine's south – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 09:44
Russian army has several problems in Ukraine's south – UK intelligence
Map of combat actions.Screenshot: deepstatemap

UK Defence Intelligence has reported that intense fighting is continuing on two sectors of the front, including an area near Orikhiv City in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine’s south, and in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Across the south, common problems for Russian commanders are highly likely to include shortage of artillery ammunition, a lack of reserves and problems securing the flanks of units in the defence."

Details: UK Defence Intelligence reported that Ukrainian troops are advancing toward the positions of the Russian 58th Combined Arms Army near Orikhiv. Russian soldiers here are exhausted after over eight weeks of intense fighting.

Advertisement:

To the south of Velyka Novosilka, occupation units formed from the Russian Eastern and Southern Military Districts are holding the defence. UK Intelligence believes that this creates problems with the coordination of the Russian soldiers’ actions.

UK Intelligence said units of the Russian 5th Combined Arms Army are probably under certain pressure and want to be rotated from the combat zone.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence noted the day before that drone attacks on Moscow and the acceleration of conscription into the army show that the Kremlin is no longer capable of protecting its population from war.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: