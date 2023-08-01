All Sections
Civilian opposition to occupiers grows in Crimea – Ukraine's Intelligence

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 1 August 2023, 14:18
Opposition to Russian occupiers on the part of the civilian population is growing in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine 

Quote: "The confrontation between the occupying contingent and the pro-Ukrainian civilian population is growing on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

In particular, attacks on military facilities using Molotov cocktails (bottles with a flammable mixture) have become systematic. Civilians who support Ukraine are the organisers and executors of most of them."

Details: The Defence intelligence states that the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have been put on high alert to resist such attacks. "Suspicious persons" who could potentially be involved in similar incidents are being monitored. Ukrainian intelligence claims that using physical force and weapons is allowed, and mass detentions and arrests are carried out.

Some citizens who refused to obtain Russian citizenship are considered "missing persons" after their arrests. Administrative punishments, large fines, and harassment are applied to those who remain free, the intelligence states. People are dismissed from work, deprived of property and business.

Intelligence also notes that most of those detained and arrested are representatives of the Crimean Tatar people. In particular, among them are Nariman Dzhelal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People and journalist; Tymur Ibrahimov, a member of the Crimean Solidarity public association; and Rustem Seitmemetov, a public figure.

Advertisement: