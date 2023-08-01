All Sections
14th convoy of Wagner Group arrives in Belarus, trucks with containers inside spotted

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 1 August 2023, 19:41
14th convoy of Wagner Group arrives in Belarus, trucks with containers inside spotted
Photo: Belaruski Hajun

The 14th convoy of mercenaries of the so-called Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has arrived in Belarus, with 15 vehicles in it.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "The 14th convoy of Prigozhin's mercenaries is moving along the M5 highway from Asipovichy toward the camp in the village [of] Tsel'".

Details: There are about 15 vehicles in the convoy, and most of them are trucks that carry large iron containers that look like sea containers.

Some of the containers look converted to meet other needs. What exactly is transported in containers is yet unknown. In addition to trucks, a bus and several pickup vehicles are in the convoy.

Licence plates are removed or taped up.

Background:

On Tuesday, 1 August, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that he "joked" about the intentions of the Wagner mercenaries, who moved to Belarus after the unsuccessful rebellion in the Russian Federation, to go "on a sightseeing trip to Rzeszów (Poland – ed.)".

