Poland summons Ukraine's ambassador amid dispute over Kyiv's insufficient gratitude for support

Poland's Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukraine's ambassador Vasyl Zvarych after the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Polish ambassador amid Warsaw’s criticism of Kyiv's alleged lack of appreciation.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to a short message from the Polish Foreign Ministry

Details: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Ambassador of Ukraine in Poland has been invited to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the statements made by representatives of the Ukrainian authorities," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The Polish Foreign Ministry did not provide other details of the summon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Polish ambassador after statements by Marcin Przydacz, the Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the President of Poland.

In an interview with Polish media, Marcin Przydacz mentioned that Ukraine had received significant support from Poland, and it was time for Ukraine to start appreciating the role Poland played for it in recent months and years.

The relevant statements of the Polish official were made in the context of the situation with blocking the export of Ukrainian grain through Poland.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President's Office said that a Polish official's claims that Kyiv does not sufficiently appreciate the assistance provided by Poland were "groundless".

