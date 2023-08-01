All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland summons Ukraine's ambassador amid dispute over Kyiv's insufficient gratitude for support

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 20:40
Poland summons Ukraine's ambassador amid dispute over Kyiv's insufficient gratitude for support
Photo by uapl.info

Poland's Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukraine's ambassador Vasyl Zvarych after the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Polish ambassador amid Warsaw’s criticism of Kyiv's alleged lack of appreciation.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to a short message from the Polish Foreign Ministry

Details: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Ambassador of Ukraine in Poland has been invited to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the statements made by representatives of the Ukrainian authorities," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The Polish Foreign Ministry did not provide other details of the summon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Polish ambassador after statements by Marcin Przydacz, the Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the President of Poland.

In an interview with Polish media, Marcin Przydacz mentioned that Ukraine had received significant support from Poland, and it was time for Ukraine to start appreciating the role Poland played for it in recent months and years.

The relevant statements of the Polish official were made in the context of the situation with blocking the export of Ukrainian grain through Poland.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President's Office said that a Polish official's claims that Kyiv does not sufficiently appreciate the assistance provided by Poland were "groundless".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!  

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: