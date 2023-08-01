All Sections
Polish Defence Ministry confirms that Belarusian helicopters violated state border

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 21:00
PHOTO BY ELIZA KOWALCZYK

On Tuesday evening, the Polish Ministry of National Defence confirmed that two Belarusian helicopters violated Polish airspace.

Source: European Pravda, citing the statement of the Ministry

Details: The Polish Defence Ministry claims that Polish airspace was violated by helicopters that carried out exercises near the border. Minsk previously informed Warsaw about these exercises.

"The border crossing took place near the city of Belovezha at a very low altitude, which made it difficult to detect it with radar systems. Therefore, this morning, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces reported in a communique that Polish radar systems detected no violations of Polish airspace", the Ministry explained.

In response to the incident, Mariusz Błaszczak, Polish National Defence Minister, ordered an increase in the number of soldiers on the border and the deployment of additional forces and equipment, in particular combat helicopters.

Poland also informed NATO about the incident and decided to summon the Charge D'Affaires of Belarus to the Foreign Ministry to explain the incident.

"(...) Russia and Belarus have recently stepped up their hybrid actions against Poland. Taking into account possible further provocations, we call for responsible dissemination and comment on information that can be used by the Russian and Belarusian regimes," the statement concludes.

Mercenaries of the Wagner Group PMC have been moving from Russia to Belarus for some time; they moved there after an attempted mutiny in Russia. The Polish side has repeatedly stressed that the Wagnerites pose a threat to Poland, and reinforced the Belarusian-Polish border.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced the relocation of a group of mercenaries from the Wagner Group to the Suwałki Gap, which connects Poland with the Baltic States and also separates the territory of Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast and Belarus.

