Georgian authorities release Ukrainian detained at protests against arrival of Russian cruise liner

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 21:46

Georgian authorities have released Dmytro Zakrevskyi, a Ukrainian citizen who was detained in the Georgian city of Batumi during protests against the arrival of the Astoria Grande cruise liner with Russians on board.

Source: This information was confirmed to European Pravda by Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Zakrevskyi was among 23 people who were detained by the police in Batumi on 31 July. For a long time, his whereabouts were unknown.

As for the Ukrainian Maryna Chobanian, the Ukrainian consul is still awaiting permission to visit her, Nikolenko specified. 

Chobanian’s lawyer said that she was accused of minor hooliganism and disobedience to the police.

On 31 July, the Astoria Grande cruise ship with Russian tourists arrived at the Georgian port of Batumi for the second time in a few days. Protests involving students, opposition figures and social activists began near the pier. That evening, the ship sailed away from Batumi.

Among the passengers of the liner were the stars of the RU.TV channel, who support the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Later, it was revealed that the Astoria Grande cruise ship would not be docked at the Georgian harbour of Batumi again.

