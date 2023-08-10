All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports restrict operation at night

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 10 August 2023, 06:41
Russian Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports restrict operation at night
PHOTO: WEBSITE OF THE VNUKOVO AIRPORT

Russian airports Vnukovo (Moscow) and Domodedovo (Moscow Oblast) imposed temporary restrictions on aircraft take-offs and landings on the night of 9-10 August.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: RIA Novosti reported that Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports imposed temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at night.

It is noted that the airports are now operating normally.

Advertisement:

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that Vnukovo airport introduced a so-called "Carpet" plan at night, which delayed at least 11 flights [a "Carpet" plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky].

As this channel reported, the plan was announced at around 02:30 due to the detection of unknown flying targets in the sky.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • Explosions occurred in the Russian city of Domodedovo, Moscow Oblast, on the night of 9-10 August, followed by a massive fire.
  • Sergey Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, two drones attempted to attack Moscow at night but were supposedly shot down by Russian air defence.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: