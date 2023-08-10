Russian Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports restrict operation at night

Russian airports Vnukovo (Moscow) and Domodedovo (Moscow Oblast) imposed temporary restrictions on aircraft take-offs and landings on the night of 9-10 August.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: RIA Novosti reported that Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports imposed temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at night.

It is noted that the airports are now operating normally.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that Vnukovo airport introduced a so-called "Carpet" plan at night, which delayed at least 11 flights [a "Carpet" plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky].

As this channel reported, the plan was announced at around 02:30 due to the detection of unknown flying targets in the sky.

Background:

Explosions occurred in the Russian city of Domodedovo, Moscow Oblast, on the night of 9-10 August, followed by a massive fire.

Sergey Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, two drones attempted to attack Moscow at night but were supposedly shot down by Russian air defence.

