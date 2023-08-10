Moscow Mayor announces another drone attack, claiming drones downed
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has reported that two drones were flying towards Moscow on the night of 9-10 August, but claimed they were downed by Russian air defence forces.
Source: Sobyanin on Telegram
Quote: "An air defence system downed two attack drones flying towards the city at night, at around 04:00. One [drone was downed – ed.] in Kaluga Oblast, the other – in the vicinity of TsKAD [Central Ring Road – ed.]."
Background: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defence forces had downed two drones in Moscow Oblast on the night of 8-9 August.
