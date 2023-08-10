All Sections
Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 10 August 2023, 11:27
Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Another accomplice of Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian businessman whose daughter Vladimir Putin is godfather to, and who was preparing a coup d'état in Ukraine at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, has been sentenced to prison.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor’s Office in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast; press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: Three Ukrainians and one Russian developed a plan for a coup d'état and tried to "synchronise" it with the start of the full-scale invasion. The fourth of them has now been convicted. Two Ukrainians are already serving their sentences, while the Russian, who is a military intelligence officer by profession, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia.

In particular, they wanted to seize power through controlled NGOs in Kyiv and other oblasts. These pro-Kremlin centres were supposed to initiate the so-called "national assembly" in Kyiv.

There, the organisers planned to adopt the resolution and announce the dismissal of the President of Ukraine, the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers.

In case of refusal, they planned to move to a "forceful scenario". To do this, they formed their own "combat unit", in which they tried to involve 500 armed men.

In particular, in order to overthrow the government, they recruited and engaged former military and law enforcement officers in various regions to seize administrative buildings, bridges, communication hubs, transport and storage facilities. In addition, these individuals were to "commit violence against the authorities".

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that they were proactive and took action. As a result of the special operation, the SBU exposed the organisers and detained them at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

During the searches, they seized estimates, lists of participants in future illegal government and security structures, manifestos to the public and security forces, and lists of necessary weapons, property and equipment.

The prosecutor's office reported that the fourth organiser was convicted under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order).

