Poland to increase number of troops on border with Belarus to 10,000

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 10 August 2023, 11:35
Poland to increase number of troops on border with Belarus to 10,000

The Ministry of Defence of Poland plans to increase the number of troops on the border with Belarus by several thousand in order to deter the aggressor from attacking the country.

Source: Polish Radio with reference to Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of Defence, reports European Pravda

Quote: "About 10,000 soldiers will be on the border: 4,000 will directly support the Border Service, and 6,000 will be in reserve."

Details: He says that the ministry is redeploying troops "closer to the border with Belarus to deter the aggressor so that he does not dare to attack" Poland.

He added that "the violation of Polish space by Belarusian helicopters cannot be underestimated due to the approach" of Minsk.

"This was another provocation. Everything that happens in Belarus is coordinated with the actions of Russia," Błaszczak clarified. 

Background: 

  • Poland will reportedly send 2,000 troops to the border with Belarus to stop illegal border crossing attempts, which is twice as many as requested by the Polish Border Guard Service.
  • On 7 August, Maciej Wąsik, Polish Deputy Interior Minister, said the country's Border Guard Service needs to be reinforced with an additional 1,000 troops.
  • He noted that the Belarusian authorities currently arrange all attempts to enter Poland illegally.

