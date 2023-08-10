All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland to increase number of troops on border with Belarus to 10,000

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 10 August 2023, 11:35
Poland to increase number of troops on border with Belarus to 10,000

The Ministry of Defence of Poland plans to increase the number of troops on the border with Belarus by several thousand in order to deter the aggressor from attacking the country.

Source: Polish Radio with reference to Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of Defence, reports European Pravda

Quote: "About 10,000 soldiers will be on the border: 4,000 will directly support the Border Service, and 6,000 will be in reserve."

Details: He says that the ministry is redeploying troops "closer to the border with Belarus to deter the aggressor so that he does not dare to attack" Poland.

Advertisement:

He added that "the violation of Polish space by Belarusian helicopters cannot be underestimated due to the approach" of Minsk.

"This was another provocation. Everything that happens in Belarus is coordinated with the actions of Russia," Błaszczak clarified. 

Background: 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • Poland will reportedly send 2,000 troops to the border with Belarus to stop illegal border crossing attempts, which is twice as many as requested by the Polish Border Guard Service.
  • On 7 August, Maciej Wąsik, Polish Deputy Interior Minister, said the country's Border Guard Service needs to be reinforced with an additional 1,000 troops.
  • He noted that the Belarusian authorities currently arrange all attempts to enter Poland illegally.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: