All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israel abolishes medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees, ambassador asks not to do so

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 10 August 2023, 17:41
Israel abolishes medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees, ambassador asks not to do so

Yevhen Korniichuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, has called on the official Jerusalem to refuse the abolition of medical insurance for refugees from Ukraine.

Source: Korniichuk’s comment on the embassy's Facebook page

Quote: "We are deeply disappointed and concerned at the recent Israeli government's decision to cancel health insurance for refugees from Ukraine. 

Not only does the Israeli government refuse to sell Ukraine protective measures against the murder of our citizens by the Russians - now Israel is also stopping medical assistance for refugees who fled to Israel from the threat of brutal killing in the hands of the Russians.

Advertisement:

We call [on - ed.] the Israeli government not to turn the back on a basic humanitarian act - the health of our refugees."

Details: Korniichuk urged Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli Minister of Finance, and Ya'akov Margi, Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services, to reconsider their decision and to provide Ukrainian refugees with basic social protection and health insurance as a gesture of humanism.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: