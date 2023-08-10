All Sections
Israel abolishes medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees, ambassador asks not to do so

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 10 August 2023, 17:41
Yevhen Korniichuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel, has called on the official Jerusalem to refuse the abolition of medical insurance for refugees from Ukraine.

Source: Korniichuk’s comment on the embassy's Facebook page

Quote: "We are deeply disappointed and concerned at the recent Israeli government's decision to cancel health insurance for refugees from Ukraine. 

Not only does the Israeli government refuse to sell Ukraine protective measures against the murder of our citizens by the Russians - now Israel is also stopping medical assistance for refugees who fled to Israel from the threat of brutal killing in the hands of the Russians.

We call [on - ed.] the Israeli government not to turn the back on a basic humanitarian act - the health of our refugees."

Details: Korniichuk urged Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli Minister of Finance, and Ya'akov Margi, Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services, to reconsider their decision and to provide Ukrainian refugees with basic social protection and health insurance as a gesture of humanism.

