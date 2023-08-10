All Sections
Azerbaijan to train Ukrainian sappers

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 10 August 2023, 18:08
Azerbaijan to train Ukrainian sappers
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Azerbaijan will conduct training courses for the Ukrainian sappers.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: On 10 August, during the meeting between Bohdan Drapiatyi, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and an Azerbaijani delegation headed by Seimur Mardaliev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan in Ukraine, the two sides discussed the future training courses in the territory of Azerbaijan for the exchange of experience in the sector of humanitarian mine clearance.  

During the meeting, Mardaliev stated that "Azerbaijan is joining the list of countries that will conduct training for the Ukrainian experts in the demining sector".

Before that, Drapiatyi said that as a result of Russia's armed aggression, approximately 174,000 square kilometres of Ukraine’s territory have potentially been contaminated with mines and other explosives.

Nearly 14,000 square kilometres of water area in Ukraine also need to be cleared of mines and other explosives.

Advertisement: