Russians strike Sumy Oblast 21 times, civilian infrastructure damaged

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 00:32
Russians strike Sumy Oblast 21 times, civilian infrastructure damaged
Destruction in Sumy Oblast. Stock photo by the Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces carried out 21 bombardments of Sumy Oblast on 13 August, with 144 strikes recorded, and damage caused to 2 high-rise buildings.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians hit Krasnopillia hromada with mortars (61 strikes) and artillery (5 strikes) [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result of one of the attacks, an apartment building was damaged.

Mortar attacks were recorded in Khotin hromada (8 strikes).

A bomb was dropped on the territory of Esman hromada.

Mortar attacks (9 strikes) were recorded in Seredyna Buda hromada.

The Russians targeted Novoslobidske hromada with mortars (15 strikes).

Mortar attacks were also recorded in Znob-Novhorod hromada (3 strikes).

Russians carried out 7 mortar strikes on Bilopillia hromada.  

Attacks from mortars (12 strikes) and artillery (16 strikes) were carried out in Velyka Pysarivka hromada. As a result of mortar attacks, a private residential building and a garage were damaged.

The Russians targeted Shalyhyne hromada with artillery (7 strikes).

