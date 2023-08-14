Ukrainian forces advance on two sections of eastern front – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that on 13 August, Ukrainian troops conducted counteroffensive actions in at least two front areas and advanced in the western part of Donetsk Oblast, as well as eastern and western parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: the ISW

Details: The ISW cited the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, which said Ukrainian troops conducted offensive actions on the Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts and gained partial success in the vicinity of Robotyne (western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, located 13 km south of Orikhiv).

The ISW noted that several Russian sources claimed on 12 August that the Russians withdrew their troops from the village of Urozhaine (located on the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts). However, on 13 August, many Russian sources denied these reports. Instead, they said Russian troops were still occupying the southern part of Urozhaine.

The ISW cannot confirm that the Russian occupiers have completely withdrawn from Urozhaine.

"Russian forces likely currently maintain positions in at least the southern part of the settlement,"the ISW reported.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!