All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces advance on two sections of eastern front – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 04:45
Ukrainian forces advance on two sections of eastern front – ISW
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that on 13 August, Ukrainian troops conducted counteroffensive actions in at least two front areas and advanced in the western part of Donetsk Oblast, as well as eastern and western parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: the ISW

Details: The ISW cited the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, which said Ukrainian troops conducted offensive actions on the Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts and gained partial success in the vicinity of Robotyne (western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, located 13 km south of Orikhiv).

The ISW noted that several Russian sources claimed on 12 August that the Russians withdrew their troops from the village of Urozhaine (located on the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts). However, on 13 August, many Russian sources denied these reports. Instead, they said Russian troops were still occupying the southern part of Urozhaine.

The ISW cannot confirm that the Russian occupiers have completely withdrawn from Urozhaine.

"Russian forces likely currently maintain positions in at least the southern part of the settlement,"the ISW reported.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: