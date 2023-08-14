33 combat clashes occur over past day – General Staff report

On 13 August, 33 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian defence forces and the Russian occupiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 14 August

Quote: "Last night, Russia launched another missile and air strike on Ukraine. Information on the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 2 missile strikes and 43 airstrikes, and carried out about 55 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, these Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, both dead and injured, including children, as well as damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

The possibility of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

A total of 33 combat clashes took place over the past day."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, in particular, Halahanivka, Ukrainske, Hremiach and Novovasylivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Volfyne and Turia (Sumy Oblast) and Ohirtseve, Okip and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas southeast of Andriivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Kamianka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russian troops carried out airstrikes near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Dibrova and Zvanivka (Donetsk Oblast), were hit by Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful operations to regain their lost positions to the south of Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians carried out an airstrike near Klishchiivka. They bombarded more than 20 settlements, including Minkivka, Hryhorivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Pryvillia and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks near Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast) while under constant aircraft and artillery fire by the Russians. The latter carried out an airstrike near Avdiivka. The settlements of Oleksandropil, Stepove, Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) were hit by Russian artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian troops’ offensive near Marinka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians carried out an airstrike near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Antonivka (Donetsk Oblast), were shelled.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions west of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). They launched airstrikes near Blahodatne and Staromaiorske. Over 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), were shelled.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions east of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). They carried out airstrikes near Chervone, Charivne and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). The Russians bombarded more than 20 settlements, including Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mali Shcherbaky, Charivne, Lobkove and Kamianske (Zaporizhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Zelenyi Hai, Odradokamianka and Bilozerka (Kherson Oblast). More than 20 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Kherson, Zolota Balka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Komyshany, Novotiahynka, Kozatske, Antonivka and Tokarivka (Kherson Oblast), and Ivanivka (Mykolaiv Oblast).

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts and had partial success near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), reinforcing their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 12 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated. In addition, they hit six Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two artillery pieces at their firing positions, an anti-aircraft missile system, an electronic warfare station and an air defence system.

