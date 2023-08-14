All Sections
France helps Ukraine to train 6,000 soldiers

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 07:26
France helps Ukraine to train 6,000 soldiers
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

France has helped the Ukrainian government with the training of 6,000 soldiers, which was part of the plan for 2023.

Source: Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, in an interview with French regional newspaper Var Matin, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "By August, we had achieved the goal we had set ourselves for the year, with the training of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers, split up between France and Poland."

Details: Lecornu noted that Ukraine's counteroffensive needs "a new generation of soldiers who need to be trained".

He emphasised that France would continue to help Ukraine, in particular, with military equipment and ammunition.

The minister added that Ukraine receives a batch of 155 mm artillery ammunition from France every month.

In addition, France helps Ukraine with the supply of air defence equipment.

Background: On 11 August, the UK Ministry of Defence said nearly 900 Ukrainian marines had completed training in the United Kingdom to conduct small-boat amphibious operations, including beach raids.

Advertisement: