All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia district at night, killing 2 civilians

Monday, 14 August 2023, 09:23
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia district at night, killing 2 civilians
RESCUE OPERATION. PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Two people were killed in a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of 13-14 August.

Source: the branch of State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Facebook; Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram  

Quote from SESU: "Zaporizhzhia district. The enemy launched missile attacks on one of the settlements at around 02:00. Two residential buildings were completely destroyed on the territories of two households as a result of the attack; two more houses were damaged, and the windows of the neighbouring ones were blown out.

Three people were saved; unfortunately, two died."

Advertisement:
 
PHOTO: SESU 

Details: Reportedly, rescuers conducted search and rescue operations at the sites of the strikes and took victims from under the rubble.

 
PHOTO: SESU 

Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, specified that a 77-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died due to a missile attack on Stepne.

Another 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

 
PHOTO: SESU

Malashko says that in total, the occupiers carried out 99 strikes on 24 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during the day.

The Russians attacked with drones and missiles, and also deployed MLRS and artillery. 15 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
20:17
Ukrainians oppose any concessions to Russia, especially regarding territories – survey
All News
Advertisement: