Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia district at night, killing 2 civilians

Two people were killed in a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of 13-14 August.

Source: the branch of State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Facebook; Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from SESU: "Zaporizhzhia district. The enemy launched missile attacks on one of the settlements at around 02:00. Two residential buildings were completely destroyed on the territories of two households as a result of the attack; two more houses were damaged, and the windows of the neighbouring ones were blown out.

Three people were saved; unfortunately, two died."

PHOTO: SESU

Details: Reportedly, rescuers conducted search and rescue operations at the sites of the strikes and took victims from under the rubble.

PHOTO: SESU

Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, specified that a 77-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died due to a missile attack on Stepne.

Another 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

PHOTO: SESU

Malashko says that in total, the occupiers carried out 99 strikes on 24 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during the day.

The Russians attacked with drones and missiles, and also deployed MLRS and artillery. 15 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.