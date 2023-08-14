All Sections
Ukraine's forces have success in Urozhaine and liberate 3 sq. km on Bakhmut front

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 14 August 2023, 09:38
Ukraine's forces have success in Urozhaine and liberate 3 sq. km on Bakhmut front
screenshot deepstatemap. 14 August

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has reported that Ukrainian defenders on the Bakhmut front have liberated three square kilometres over the past week.

Source: Maliar live with the Military Media Center

Details: Maliar said 40 square kilometres of territory in total have now been liberated on the southern flank of the Bakhmut front.

She also noted that Russian forces this week tried to regain their lost positions in the areas west of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka.

In addition, Maliar reported that Ukrainian defenders are gaining success in the village of Urozhaine on the southern front and are conducting offensive actions on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, "Fighting continued in the settlement of Urozhaine this week, [Ukrainian forces – ed.] gained certain successes there".

Also, Hanna Maliar said Ukraine’s Armed Forces had "certain successes" south and southeast of Staromaiorske, gaining ground in certain areas.

Maliar also confirmed that the Ukrainian military successfully completed the task on the Dnipro River’s left bank in Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "Certain units performed certain tasks there, of course we cannot say what exactly was done, but we coped with these tasks.

We need to push back the enemy and clear up the territory in order to gain ground there."

