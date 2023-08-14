All Sections
Russia looking for opportunities to hold positions on left bank of Dnipro near Kherson – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 09:52
SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATEMAP.LIVE

The Russian command is being forced to consider redeploying reinforcements from its priority area near Zaporizhzhia to the left bank of the Dnipro River near Kherson as Ukrainian defenders step up their fight to control newly taken positions on this territory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the UK Defence Intelligence review on 14 August

Quote from UK Defence Intelligence: "The combatants also continue to skirmish for control of small islands in the Dnipro estuary. Russian commanders face a dilemma of whether to strengthen this area or to deploy troops in the areas of Ukraine’s main counter-offensive operations, farther to the east."

Details: UK Defence Intelligence reported that small-scale fighting intensified in the lower reaches of the Dnipro River last week as Ukrainian forces conducted raids and attempted to gain ground on new positions on the left bank. 

In addition, the foothold that Ukrainian defenders have held next to the destroyed Antonivka Road Bridge since June 2023 continues to expand.

UK Defence Intelligence suggested that in some of these operations, Ukrainian forces likely took advantage of moments of rotation of Russian units in their positions.

Background:

Advertisement: