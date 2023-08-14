Ukrainian minister announces raising US$6.3m for 10,000 kamikaze drones

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, has announced a UAH 235 million (US$6.3 million) fundraising campaign to buy 10,000 kamikaze drones.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "We are launching Operation Unity! UNITED24 [government initiative], Come Back Alive [foundation], and Monobank are joining forces to raise UAH 235 million for 10,000 kamikaze drones."

Update: Over UAH 30 million (approx. US$797,000) was raised in less than two and a half hours. As of 12:52 (Kyiv time), we have raised UAH 35 million (approx. US$930,000).

Details: The minister added that FPV drones will be purchased abroad, and in Ukraine, they will be equipped with combat payloads worth a total of roughly US$1.5 million: "These are the drones that are needed at the frontline. They change the course of events."

Everyone who makes a contribution has a chance to get a platinum Monobank card, a meeting with UNITED24 ambassadors, and military souvenirs from Come Back Alive.

Background: The fundraising platform emphasised that this is the first fundraising campaign during the war in which UNITED24, Come Back Alive and Monobank are participating together.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!