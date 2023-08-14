All Sections
Ukrainian minister announces raising US$6.3m for 10,000 kamikaze drones

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 14 August 2023, 12:52
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, has announced a UAH 235 million (US$6.3 million) fundraising campaign to buy 10,000 kamikaze drones.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "We are launching Operation Unity! UNITED24 [government initiative], Come Back Alive [foundation], and Monobank are joining forces to raise UAH 235 million for 10,000 kamikaze drones."

Update: Over UAH 30 million (approx. US$797,000) was raised in less than two and a half hours. As of 12:52 (Kyiv time), we have raised UAH 35 million (approx. US$930,000).

Details: The minister added that FPV drones will be purchased abroad, and in Ukraine, they will be equipped with combat payloads worth a total of roughly US$1.5 million: "These are the drones that are needed at the frontline. They change the course of events."

Everyone who makes a contribution has a chance to get a platinum Monobank card, a meeting with UNITED24 ambassadors, and military souvenirs from Come Back Alive. 

Background: The fundraising platform emphasised that this is the first fundraising campaign during the war in which UNITED24, Come Back Alive and Monobank are participating together.

