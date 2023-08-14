All Sections
Naval mine explodes near resort in Romania

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 12:06
Naval mine explodes near resort in Romania
PHOTO BY DIGI24

An explosion occurred in the Black Sea near the resort village of Costinești, Romania, on the morning of 14 August.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Digi24

Details: Local authorities report that a naval mine exploded after hitting a pier. It is noted that there was no serious damage, but another mine could be floating in the sea.

A man was injured as a result of the explosion. He complained of some hearing loss but refused to be hospitalised.

The Romanian Navy has prepared a team of sapper divers who, together with the Coast Guard, will go to the specified area to assess the situation and defuse the second mine if detected.

Background:

  • 28 unexploded shells were found at the end of July near Sofular beach in the tourist area of Şile, in Istanbul.
  • The Turkish army subsequently carried out a controlled explosion of all detected ammunition.

Advertisement: