Naval mine explodes near resort in Romania
An explosion occurred in the Black Sea near the resort village of Costinești, Romania, on the morning of 14 August.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Digi24
Details: Local authorities report that a naval mine exploded after hitting a pier. It is noted that there was no serious damage, but another mine could be floating in the sea.
A man was injured as a result of the explosion. He complained of some hearing loss but refused to be hospitalised.
The Romanian Navy has prepared a team of sapper divers who, together with the Coast Guard, will go to the specified area to assess the situation and defuse the second mine if detected.
Background:
- 28 unexploded shells were found at the end of July near Sofular beach in the tourist area of Şile, in Istanbul.
- The Turkish army subsequently carried out a controlled explosion of all detected ammunition.
