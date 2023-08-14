Naval mine explodes near resort in Romania

An explosion occurred in the Black Sea near the resort village of Costinești, Romania, on the morning of 14 August.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Digi24

Details: Local authorities report that a naval mine exploded after hitting a pier. It is noted that there was no serious damage, but another mine could be floating in the sea.

A man was injured as a result of the explosion. He complained of some hearing loss but refused to be hospitalised.

The Romanian Navy has prepared a team of sapper divers who, together with the Coast Guard, will go to the specified area to assess the situation and defuse the second mine if detected.

Background:

28 unexploded shells were found at the end of July near Sofular beach in the tourist area of Şile, in Istanbul.

The Turkish army subsequently carried out a controlled explosion of all detected ammunition.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!