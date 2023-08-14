All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rumours that Israel hands over classified information about Ukraine to Russia discussed in Ukrainian government circles – Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 15:33
Rumours that Israel hands over classified information about Ukraine to Russia discussed in Ukrainian government circles – Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel
Israeli (left) and Ukrainian (right) flags. Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel on Facebook

The Ukrainian government is concerned about the possibility that Israel might be handing over to Russia classified information from Ramstein-format meetings. This issue was discussed during an ambassador meeting in Uzhhorod, western Ukraine, in early August.

[Ramstein-format meetings gather representatives and senior defence officials from over 40 states to discuss Ukraine's defence against the full-scale Russian invasion - ed.]

Source: Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, on Radio Liberty

Quote from Korniichuk: "I share our top officials' concerns. This is true.

And I can confirm that this issue was discussed both during the ambassadors’ meeting [which took place in Uzhhorod on 3 August - ed.], and [unofficially in the government]. It’s true that there are a number of factors that have to be considered.

But I'm drawing your attention to the fact that if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security and Defence Council have not confirmed this, I, as an ambassador, also cannot confirm it. But let me draw your attention to the fact that no one has refuted this information, either."

Previously: Several media outlets reported, with reference to Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), that the NSDC might introduce sanctions against the Israeli government – such as cancelling visa-free travel between Israel and Ukraine and banning Israel from taking part in the Ramstein-format meetings – in light of Israel's possible use of classified information in its own interest and the risk that this information was being transferred to Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: