Rumours that Israel hands over classified information about Ukraine to Russia discussed in Ukrainian government circles – Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel

Israeli (left) and Ukrainian (right) flags. Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel on Facebook

The Ukrainian government is concerned about the possibility that Israel might be handing over to Russia classified information from Ramstein-format meetings. This issue was discussed during an ambassador meeting in Uzhhorod, western Ukraine, in early August.

[Ramstein-format meetings gather representatives and senior defence officials from over 40 states to discuss Ukraine's defence against the full-scale Russian invasion - ed.]

Source: Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, on Radio Liberty

Quote from Korniichuk: "I share our top officials' concerns. This is true.

And I can confirm that this issue was discussed both during the ambassadors’ meeting [which took place in Uzhhorod on 3 August - ed.], and [unofficially in the government]. It’s true that there are a number of factors that have to be considered.

But I'm drawing your attention to the fact that if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security and Defence Council have not confirmed this, I, as an ambassador, also cannot confirm it. But let me draw your attention to the fact that no one has refuted this information, either."

Previously: Several media outlets reported, with reference to Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), that the NSDC might introduce sanctions against the Israeli government – such as cancelling visa-free travel between Israel and Ukraine and banning Israel from taking part in the Ramstein-format meetings – in light of Israel's possible use of classified information in its own interest and the risk that this information was being transferred to Russia.

