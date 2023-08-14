Ukrainians reduce offensive potential of Russians on two fronts – Deputy Defence Minister

After Russian troops intensified offensive actions on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Ukrainian forces managed to prevent the Russians’ advance and significantly reduce their offensive potential.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "At the moment, there is a certain decrease in the number of attacks launched by the Russians and in the quantity of ammunition they are using, but it does not mean that they have given up their plans. They are regrouping and trying to restore lost capacities. The fighting is ongoing."

Detail: Maliar stated that the situation on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts is complicated. Russia is constantly launching attacks, and the Ukrainian forces are repelling them.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian army is increasing the density of mine barriers along the Russian state border in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, and searching for weaknesses in the Ukrainian defence.

On the Lyman front, the Russians continue conducting assault operations to drive the Ukrainian forces out of the district of the Serebrianka Forest in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.

Heavy fighting is ongoing on the Bakhmut front.

The Russians are trying to stop the advancing Ukrainian forces and regain their lost positions in the areas west of the settlements of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka.

Maliar also reported that during the previous week, the liberated territory on the Bakhmut front was increased by 3 square kilometres, and the total liberated area on the Bakhmut front is now 40 square kilometres.

On the Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts, Russia is trying to conduct an offensive with the goal of fully taking over the settlement of Marinka and encircling the settlement of Avdiivka.

Quote: "Our defenders do not allow the Russians to implement their plans, but it is extremely difficult. Heavy fighting is ongoing. The situation there is tense and complicated."

Moreover, the Russians are constantly trying to return their lost positions near the settlement of Staromaiorske."

