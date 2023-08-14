Two Russian military aircraft intercepted near UK

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets intercepted two Russian Tu-142 maritime patrol aircraft off the coast of Scotland on the morning of 14 August.

Source: European Pravda, citing the UK MoD

Details: The UK RAF intercepted Russian bombers used for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare in international airspace within NATO's northern patrol area.

The Voyager tanker was also raised into the air and remained there during the flight to provide refuelling for the UK's Typhoon jets.

"It’s really satisfying to know we’ve been able to make a successful intercept, maintaining the integrity of UK and NATO airspace," the UK MoD cited one of the pilots of RAF fighter jets as saying.

The authority says Russian military aircraft entering the UK's flight information area may pose a danger to other aircraft, as they often ignore air traffic controllers and do not signal their presence in the airspace.

