Russian Orthodox Church plans to provide Russian troops with inflatable chapels
A car has been developed in Russia that incorporates an inflatable military field chapel for Russian troops in Ukraine.
Source: priest Boris Grishin in a comment to RIA Novosti
Details: This development by the Russian Orthodox Church was presented at the Army-2023 forum in Russia and is reportedly intended to be used in the occupied territories. It consists of a four-by-four-metre tent which, according to the Russian Orthodox Church, can accommodate a platoon of soldiers.
Quote from the priest: "You unfold it, quickly inflate it, hold a service, close it and go. If there are two people [assembling the tent] and hanging all the icons, it can be unfolded and inflated in 10 minutes. It takes a little more time to fold up - 15 minutes."
More details: According to Grishin, the car has a refrigerator, a shower, a sink, a composting toilet and two sleeping places for the driver and the priest.
He says this is an "experimental model that has not been tested in a combat zone".
