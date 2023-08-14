All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Training plane crashes in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, 1 crew member killed

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 14 August 2023, 22:51
Training plane crashes in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, 1 crew member killed

A training plane has crashed at an airfield in Krasnodar Krai, Russia; one of the crew members was killed in the incident.

Source: TASS, with reference to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Details: Russia’s Defence Ministry said that an L-39 plane from the Training Aviation Regiment has crashed during a scheduled training flight. It crashed over the airfield. Neither the airfield nor other facilities on the ground were damaged, and there were no casualties on the ground either.

One of the crew members, however, was killed, according to early reports. Russia’s Defence Ministry said the cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
New Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: