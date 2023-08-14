Training plane crashes in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, 1 crew member killed

A training plane has crashed at an airfield in Krasnodar Krai, Russia; one of the crew members was killed in the incident.

Source: TASS, with reference to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Details: Russia’s Defence Ministry said that an L-39 plane from the Training Aviation Regiment has crashed during a scheduled training flight. It crashed over the airfield. Neither the airfield nor other facilities on the ground were damaged, and there were no casualties on the ground either.

One of the crew members, however, was killed, according to early reports. Russia’s Defence Ministry said the cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

