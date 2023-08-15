Russian deploys Admiral Makarov flagship to Black Sea
The Russian military has deployed the Admiral Makarov flagship, a carrier of Kalibr missiles (a total firing capacity of eight missiles), to the Black Sea on combat duty.
Source: Ukraine’s southern Defence Forces on Telegram
Quote: "It should be noted that the Admiral Makarov, re-equipped with eight Kalibr missiles, has returned to combat duty in the Black Sea."
Details: Apart from that, the southern Defence Forces reported that activity by Russian strategic aircraft had been recorded. The total firing capacity of all aircraft is up to 16 Kh-101/555 missiles.
