Russian deploys Admiral Makarov flagship to Black Sea

The Russian military has deployed the Admiral Makarov flagship, a carrier of Kalibr missiles (a total firing capacity of eight missiles), to the Black Sea on combat duty.

Source: Ukraine’s southern Defence Forces on Telegram

Quote: "It should be noted that the Admiral Makarov, re-equipped with eight Kalibr missiles, has returned to combat duty in the Black Sea."

Details: Apart from that, the southern Defence Forces reported that activity by Russian strategic aircraft had been recorded. The total firing capacity of all aircraft is up to 16 Kh-101/555 missiles.

