White House confident that Congress will approve additional funding for Ukraine

The White House is optimistic about bipartisan Congressional approval of additional aid to Ukraine, despite Republicans in the House opposing additional funds for Ukraine.

Source: CNN, citing Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary

Details: Jean-Pierre says that the Biden administration is grateful for the bipartisan support for Ukraine, adding that the president is "confident that that support is going to continue as we work together to make sure that the Ukrainian people have everything that they need to continue to fight bravely for their freedom."

The White House Press Secretary stated that Shalanda Young, Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, and members of the president’s legislative affairs team "have had, numerous, numerous conversations, numerous calls with lawmakers on the ground, with both parties to explain exactly the need and the highlight for... and highlight the emergency nature of this request."

Jean-Pierre said the administration will keep communicating with Congress and believes "this will continue in a bipartisan way."

Background: US President Joe Biden’s administration has submitted a request to Congress to allocate more than US$22 billion by the end of the year to support Ukraine.

