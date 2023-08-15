Ukrainian defenders kill 550 Russian occupiers and destroy helicopter and 29 artillery systems in one day
Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 08:16
As of the morning of 15 August, Russia's losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine have reached 254,920 soldiers, 314 helicopters, 5,128 artillery systems and 4,313 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 15 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 254,920 (+540) military personnel
- 4,313 (+7) tanks
- 8,370 (+16) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,128 (+29) artillery systems
- 714 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 482 (+3) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 314 (+1) helicopters
- 4,242 (+29) tactical UAVs
- 1,387 (+8) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,584 (+22) vehicles and tankers
- 769 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
