Ukrainian defenders kill 550 Russian occupiers and destroy helicopter and 29 artillery systems in one day
Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 08:16
As of the morning of 15 August, Russia's losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine have reached 254,920 soldiers, 314 helicopters, 5,128 artillery systems and 4,313 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 15 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 254,920 (+540) military personnel
- 4,313 (+7) tanks
- 8,370 (+16) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,128 (+29) artillery systems
- 714 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 482 (+3) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 314 (+1) helicopters
- 4,242 (+29) tactical UAVs
- 1,387 (+8) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,584 (+22) vehicles and tankers
- 769 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being confirmed.
Advertisement:
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!