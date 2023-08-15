Ukrainian defenders kill 550 Russian occupiers and destroy helicopter and 29 artillery systems in one day

SOLDIERS OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE. PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

As of the morning of 15 August, Russia's losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine have reached 254,920 soldiers, 314 helicopters, 5,128 artillery systems and 4,313 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 15 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 254,920 (+540) military personnel

4,313 (+7) tanks

8,370 (+16) armoured combat vehicles

5,128 (+29) artillery systems

714 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

482 (+3) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

314 (+1) helicopters

4,242 (+29) tactical UAVs

1,387 (+8) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

7,584 (+22) vehicles and tankers

769 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being confirmed.

