All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces advance and consolidate positions near Urozhaine

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 09:35
Ukrainian forces advance and consolidate positions near Urozhaine
screenshot from deepstatemap, August 15

Andrii Kovalov, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that Ukrainian defenders have gained success in the area of Urozhaine and are consolidating their positions on the ground.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Kovalov at a briefing; Military Media Center

Quote: "[Ukrainian forces] have had success in the area of Urozhaine and are consolidating their positions on previously gained ground."

Details: Kovalov says that Ukrainian troops are advancing in the area of Urozhaine on the southern front, inflicting artillery damage on identified Russian targets, and carrying out counter-battery countermeasures.

Advertisement:

Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Marinka and Krasnohorivka. The Russians are putting up strong resistance, moving units and troops, and applying reserves.

Defence Forces are continuing their offensive, in particular on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the Russian offensive on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Kovalov reported that heavy fighting continues. In total, 15 combat clashes occurred during the day.

The Defence Forces are conducting offensive operations south of the city of Bakhmut on the Bakhmut front.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
New Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: