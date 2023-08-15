All Sections
UK Intelligence tells how Chechen leader Kadyrov proves his loyalty to Putin

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 15 August 2023, 10:16
UK Intelligence tells how Chechen leader Kadyrov proves his loyalty to Putin
RAMZAN KADYROV. PHOTO: TASS

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, is trying to prove his loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin by actively promoting the activities of his units in the war against Ukraine.

Source: the UK MoD Intelligence review dated 15 August on Twitter, as European Pravda reports

Details: The intelligence service recalled that on 10 August, Kadyrov praised the efforts of the Vostok battalion, formed of Chechens, in a heavy battle in the Orikhiv area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Officially, Vostok is subordinated to the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division of the Southern Military District, which is active in the area of the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Chechen troops make up a relatively small but noticeable component of Russian forces in Ukraine, the ministry said.

Quote: "Kadyrov likely heavily promotes his units’ roles partially to burnish his credentials as a Putin loyalist."

Background:

