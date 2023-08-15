All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence tells how Chechen leader Kadyrov proves his loyalty to Putin

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 15 August 2023, 10:16
UK Intelligence tells how Chechen leader Kadyrov proves his loyalty to Putin
RAMZAN KADYROV. PHOTO: TASS

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, is trying to prove his loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin by actively promoting the activities of his units in the war against Ukraine.

Source: the UK MoD Intelligence review dated 15 August on Twitter, as European Pravda reports

Details: The intelligence service recalled that on 10 August, Kadyrov praised the efforts of the Vostok battalion, formed of Chechens, in a heavy battle in the Orikhiv area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Officially, Vostok is subordinated to the 42nd Motorised Rifle Division of the Southern Military District, which is active in the area of the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Chechen troops make up a relatively small but noticeable component of Russian forces in Ukraine, the ministry said.

Quote: "Kadyrov likely heavily promotes his units’ roles partially to burnish his credentials as a Putin loyalist."

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: